Kazakhstan expands Kuryk port’s capabilities to accelerate Middle Corridor flow

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 23. Kazakhstan’s ERSAI Industrial Port, under the management of ERSAI Caspian Contractor, has initiated a dredging project at Kuryk Port aimed at enhancing the capacity of the Middle Corridor, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

The project aims to enhance the depth of the port and its access channel to 5 meters, thereby facilitating year-round navigation and supporting the growth of transit flows along the Middle Corridor.

ERSAI is fully financing the initiative, having invested in the construction of its proprietary Cutter Suction Dredger (CSD 650), named ERSAI 5. This strategic investment allows the company to retain complete control over project timelines, quality standards, and cost management. Dredging operations are planned to be executed between January and June 2026, with a total dredging volume of 1 million cubic meters.

The initiative is expected to significantly increase cargo turnover, bolster transit flows along the Middle Corridor, and create a solid foundation for future investment projects in the Caspian region.

ERSAI Caspian Contractor LLC, a joint venture between Kazakhstan’s ERC Holdings and Saipem, is overseeing the project’s execution.

The Middle Corridor is a trade transport route connecting Asia and Europe, serving as an alternative to traditional northern and southern corridors. It starts in China, passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, crosses the Caspian Sea, continues through Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, and reaches Europe.