Azerbaijani Parliament speaker meets with Turkish VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23.​ Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with a delegation led by Türkiye’s Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz during his visit to Azerbaijan for the 12th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The meeting highlighted the growing strength of bilateral relations across economic, trade, education, tourism, and parliamentary sectors, reflecting the enduring principle of “One nation, two states” set by National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Gafarova emphasized that personal ties and close contacts between the heads of state remain a key factor in deepening allied relations.

She congratulated Türkiye on being chosen as the host of COP31 and assured that Azerbaijan continues to support its brother country.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the existing close cooperation and mutual support across all sectors, noting the significance of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in uniting the Turkic world. The discussion also recognized the importance of inter-parliamentary relations and the role of friendship groups within parliaments in fostering state-to-state collaboration.

The Turkish Vice President thanked Azerbaijan for its efforts in supporting Türkiye’s hosting of COP31 and highlighted that Türkiye would draw on Azerbaijan’s experience in organizing this major international event. The leaders discussed the regional and global significance of joint mega-projects, including the strategic importance of the Zangezur corridor, which will become a main line of the Middle Corridor.

The meeting also covered the progress in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, noting that signing a peace agreement would ensure regional stability. Other issues of mutual interest were also exchanged during the talks.

