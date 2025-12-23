Baku to host 2nd meeting of OTS heads of government and vice presidents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The second meeting of the Heads of Government / Vice Presidents of the Organization of Turkic States member countries will be held in Baku next year, Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum being held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, one of the important elements of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is the coordination of activities within international and regional organizations.

"I would like to especially note our fruitful cooperation in the OTS.

During the first meeting of the Heads of Government/Vice Presidents of the OTS member states in Bishkek in September, we discussed, among other issues, the prospects for cooperation in priority economic areas such as trade, investments, transport, energy, and agriculture," the prime minister emphasized.

"I would like to take this opportunity to bring to your attention that the second meeting of the Heads of Government/Vice Presidents in the newly established format will be hosted by Azerbaijan in 2026.

In addition, the dialogue at the ministerial level in the fields of industry, science, technology, and innovation within the framework of the OTS is being consistently strengthened. The first meeting was held in Istanbul in 2024, and the second meeting was held in Baku in 2025.

At the same time, the establishment of the Turkish Investment Fund is of strategic importance in terms of supporting joint investment initiatives within the region and expanding financial instruments," Asadov noted.

