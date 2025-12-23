Azerbaijan reveals key role of Turkish companies in post-liberation projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. About 20 Turkish companies are implementing nearly 50 projects in the liberated areas of Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

"We are actively promoting the attraction of private investment to support the measures arising from the First State Program on the Great Return in our liberated territories. In particular, the attraction of foreign capital continues for the renovation of existing infrastructure and the construction of new ones to effectively use the green energy potential of the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions," he explained.

The prime minister noted that Turkish companies are actively involved in the implementation of projects in the liberated territories.

"The cost of these projects is about $ 5 billion.

At the same time, all favorable conditions have been created for doing business in the special economic zones of our country. I would like to specially mention the Alat Free Economic Zone, which offers attractive conditions for investors.

A number of Turkish companies are already operating in the mentioned special economic zones. We see good prospects for cooperation in investment here. Therefore, we invite Turkish companies to be more active," he added.

