Azerbaijan's AZAL confirms ongoing investigation into plane crash causes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The commission investigating the causes of the AZAL plane crash will continue to work for some time, AZAL Vice President Ilham Amirov said at the presentation of a postage stamp commemorating J2-8243 flight, Trend reports.

According to him, the State Commission of Kazakhstan regarding the accident is currently continuing its work to investigate and analyze the incident.

He noted that after any incident, the preliminary report is drawn up by the commission within a month and submitted to all aviation agencies.

"The preliminary report was also submitted to Azerbaijan at the end of January 2024. The text of the report reflects the facts that occurred and also includes the results of reading and analysis of the so-called 'black box' device located on board the aircraft and recording objective parameters.

At the next stage, it was determined that serious malfunctions occurred in the aircraft's navigation systems. The main reason for this was the measures taken by the Russian Air Defense Forces to combat drones around Grozny Airport that day.

As a result, the flight crew faced a number of problems in the air. Moreover, unfavorable weather conditions made the situation even more difficult," the vice president explained.

He pointed out that the first thing that stands out is irresponsibility.

"If the Russian Air Defense Forces were fighting drones around Grozny Airport, they shouldn't have accepted our aircraft," Amirov added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel