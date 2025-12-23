Baku hosts conference on 'Protecting children in digital environment: Modern tools and int'l cooperation' (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. An international conference on "Protecting children in the digital environment: Modern tools and international cooperation" has started in Baku, organized by the Azerbaijani State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Issues, Trend reports.

The conference aims to bring together official representatives of partner countries, discuss problems and challenges related to the protection of children's rights in the digital environment, including artificial intelligence.

At the same time, it is necessary to organize an exchange of experience in the field of protecting children from harmful information, and strengthen the opportunities for global and regional cooperation in this direction.

The head of the Iranian delegation, Zahra Pezeshkian, as well as officials from Türkiye, Morocco, Qatar, and Northern Cyprus, and high-level representatives of international organizations (the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, and the Advisor to the Director General of ICESCO) will deliver speeches at the conference.

Will be updated

