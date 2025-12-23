Azerbaijan spotlights double hike in its non-oil exports over recent years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijan's non-oil exports have doubled over the past six years, Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum being held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the consistent socio-economic reforms implemented in Azerbaijan and active integration into the global economy have created broad and favorable opportunities for business activity in the country.

He noted that as a result of the diversification of the economy and the development of the non-oil and gas sector as a priority, export potential has expanded significantly.

"Non-oil exports have doubled over the past six years, indicating the rise in our country's competitiveness. Joint projects are being implemented in the green energy, agriculture, industry, transport and logistics, digitalization, tourism, and other sectors with the active participation of foreign investors. These results indicate that there is a wide potential for further deepening trade and investment cooperation with international partners, implementing new joint projects and developing long-term economic partnerships," Bashirli explained.

The deputy minister emphasized that, amid the continuous positive trends observed in the country's economy, our credit rating has grown and our country's sovereign credit rating has been upgraded to investment grade by two leading international rating agencies (Fitch Ratings in 2024 and Moody's Ratings in 2025).

"These important results are a clear indicator of the growing confidence of international financial markets in Azerbaijan's macroeconomic stability, fiscal sustainability, and sustainability of institutional reforms and make our country more attractive for long-term investments," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel