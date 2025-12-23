Iran targets higher output from South Pars gas field Phase 11

The South Pars gas field, shared between Iran and Qatar, holds 51 trillion cubic meters of gas reserves, with 36 trillion considered producible. Iran's share is 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of gas condensate. The Iranian section comprises 24 development phases launched since 2002, producing approximately 700 million cubic meters of gas daily, contributing to 33% of Iran’s total gas output, and has attracted $90 billion in investment. While foreign companies managed the Qatari segment, Total and CNPCI withdrew from phase 11 due to US sanctions, leaving Iranian Petropars in charge.

