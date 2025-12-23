Zangezur corridor holds strategic importance between Asia and Europe - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The Zangezur corridor holds strategic importance between Asia and Europe, Turkish Deputy Minister of Trade Mustafa Tuzcu said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"Our trade with the Organization of Turkic States and Asia can exceed $100 billion in total in a very short time. Azerbaijan has a unique path and position in this economic architecture," he noted.

He also articulated the prospects of emergent avenues spanning from the Caspian Sea to China.

"We can resolve difficulties and conjunctural structural uncertainties experienced on the main transport routes in the Middle Corridor, which runs through the Caspian Sea to China, only with a secure transit from the nearby geography.

The Middle Corridor is not just a political choice but also 2,000 km more efficient than the northern corridor. At the same time, it significantly reduces the time of transportation between China and Europe. In this regard, it is of critical importance in terms of both political and economic efficiency and productivity," the deputy minister explained.

Additionally, Tuzcu emphasized the criticality of optimizing the operational efficacy of infrastructure networks like the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

"Improving freight distribution requires work on both the Middle Corridor and rail lines. Traveling by this route will make it possible to reach Baku from the Caspian Sea and then on to Europe via Türkiye.

Moreover, the Zangezur corridor also increases the effectiveness of the Middle Corridor line not only with existing connections but also with stronger and complementary features. The Zangezur corridor, which is a natural and complementary extension of the Middle Corridor, is of great importance for the entire region. This corridor is of strategic importance not only between Azerbaijan and Türkiye but also between Asia and Europe," the official added.

Today, the 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum has commenced in Baku with the support of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and Türkiye’s Ministry of Trade and is co-organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Turkish-Azerbaijani Businessmen and Industrialists Public Union (TÜIB). Over 500 delegates from both countries—high-ranking politicians, government officials, businesses, and community members—attend the event.



The forum is crucial to Azerbaijan-Türkiye economic integration, corporate interaction, and investment potential.

