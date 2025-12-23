President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Secondary School No. 1 in Karkijahan settlement after major renovations (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the newly renovated Secondary School No. 1 in the Karkijahan settlement of the city of Khankendi on December 23, Trend reports.

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev briefed the head of state on the project.

The major renovation of the school, designed for 624 students, was carried out to a high standard and completed within a short period of time. The building now includes 17 classrooms, specialized laboratories, STEAM and IT rooms, military training classrooms, as well as biology, chemistry, physics, and technology classrooms, club rooms, a preschool preparation room, a library and reading hall, a gymnasium, an assembly hall, and a cafeteria, all fully equipped and ready for use by teachers and students. Each room is furnished with the necessary educational equipment and teaching resources.

Additionally, an outdoor sports facility has been built on the school premises. Overall, the school provides comprehensive conditions for the organization of a high-quality educational process.