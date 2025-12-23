Azerbaijani official highlights digital transformation's impact on children

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23.​ No child should be left without protection in the era of digital transformation, said Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs, Trend reports.

Speaking at the international conference titled "Protecting children in the digital environment: Modern tools and international cooperation,” held in Baku under the organization of the committee, Muradova stressed that an uncontrolled and irresponsible digital environment poses serious risks to children.

“The protection of children in the digital environment has become one of the key issues on the global agenda, and strengthening cooperation in this field is essential. Within the framework of the law on protecting children from harmful information adopted in Azerbaijan in 2018, effective coordination among state bodies has been established,” she said.

Muradova articulated that analogous legislative initiatives in various jurisdictions illustrate the presence of shared legal paradigms and avenues for synergistic collaboration in this domain.



Highlighting her global expertise, she stressed that enhancing parental digital safety consciousness and fostering a secure familial ecosystem significantly contribute to safeguarding children in the online sphere.

“According to research, 72% of children use the internet daily, which significantly increases the risk of exposure to harmful information. That is why international cooperation to protect children in the digital environment must be strengthened. In the era of digital transformation, no child should be left unprotected,” Muradova added.

An international conference titled "Protecting Children in the Digital Environment: Modern Tools and International Cooperation" has commenced in Baku, organized by the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children's Affairs. The event gathers officials from partner countries to tackle challenges in safeguarding children's rights in the digital realm, with a focus on artificial intelligence. Key topics include sharing experiences in protecting children from harmful content and enhancing global cooperation. Speakers include officials from Iran, Türkiye, Morocco, Qatar, and Northern Cyprus, as well as senior representatives from international organizations like the UN and ICESCO.

