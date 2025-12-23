Int'l Transport Forum's statistical bulletin notes positive dynamics in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23.​ The International Transport Forum (ITF) has released a statistical bulletin analyzing global transport trends from 2014 through 2024, highlighting Azerbaijan in a special section as the current chair country, Trend reports via the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

According to the ministry, the last decade has shown positive developments for Azerbaijan. Significant growth was recorded in maritime freight transport, with the country achieving the second-highest increase in container handling among 22 analyzed nations, rising by 150%.

The report also covers road safety, showing notable improvements in Azerbaijan compared to other countries. In 2024, the number of road traffic incidents fell by 46% and fatalities in road accidents decreased by 32% compared to 2014.

The bulletin reflects Azerbaijan’s recent efforts to transform its transport sector, including enhanced road safety measures, increased port performance, and a stronger role in the global transport network.