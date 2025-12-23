Kyrgyzstan reviews sixth package of de-bureaucratization measures

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 23. Kyrgyzstan reviews the sixth package of de-bureaucratization measures, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

The issue was raised at the 6th meeting of the Interagency Commission on Debureaucratization of the Civil Service System under the chairmanship of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev.

During the meeting, interim results of the Commission’s activities were summarized, and a report, along with presentation materials, was delivered by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Justice, and Director of the National Institute for Strategic Initiatives (NISI), Ayaz Baetov.

Furthermore, it was noted that since the signing of the relevant Decree by the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, significant progress has been achieved in the area of de-bureaucratization. The Interagency Commission was established in March 2025, while the first package of measures-comprising 36 regulatory legal acts and 10 systemic directives already been approved in February. Over the course of eight months, six such packages of decisions have been adopted, which, through hundreds of departmental decisions and draft regulatory acts at various levels, have helped ease administrative and bureaucratic pressure across many processes.

The meeting highlighted successful progress in optimizing administrative barriers, including a comprehensive analysis of regulatory legal acts and active involvement of representatives of the business community in discussions and the revision of administrative procedures.

Proposals forming the sixth package of de-bureaucratization measures were also presented during the meeting.

In particular, the Ministry of Digital Development and the National Statistical Committee developed a data-driven government concept aimed at introducing decision-making practices based on data analysis. The Ministry of Economy proposed the implementation of the “zero-plus” and "zero bureaucracy" principles in the provision of public services, conducted an analysis of tax deductions with a view to transitioning to a targeted approach and automated calculation through the "Tunduk" system, proposed the introduction of a preventive consulting system for businesses, and is implementing a reform of taxation for online trade.

Furthermore, a task was set to study the feasibility of reallocating compensation for medicines in favor of pregnant women and children under the age of six.

Relevant agencies were also recommended to expand the functional capabilities of ELQR QR payments, including enabling cash-out operations through ATMs.

These and many other initiatives and proposals submitted by government bodies were consolidated into the sixth package of debureaucratization measures and approved by members of the Interagency Commission. The implementation of this package is aimed at further reducing excessive administrative procedures, eliminating duplicative requirements, expanding the use of digital solutions, and enhancing the citizen- and business-oriented focus of public administration.

Summing up the meeting, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that the sixth package of measures marks a transition from isolated changes to a systemic transformation of public administration processes. He emphasized that the key priority at the next stage will be the practical implementation of the adopted decisions, strict oversight of their execution, and the achievement of concrete, measurable results.

Following the meeting, responsible government bodies were given relevant instructions to implement the sixth package of measures within the established timeframes, with an emphasis on the personal accountability of agency heads for final outcomes.