Iran elevates production from its Darkhovin oil field
Production at Iran's Darkhovin oil field increased by 4,000 barrels per day following the restoration of well No. 35. The well, inactive for years, is now supplying oil to the Darkhovin refinery. Restoration was completed by the company's own team.
