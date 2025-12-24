Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President of Russia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 24 December 2025 10:59 (UTC +04:00)
President of Russia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Kremlin

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please accept my most sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

Under Your leadership, Azerbaijan has achieved universally recognized successes in the social and economic spheres and is consistently strengthening its positions on the international arena.

Relations between our countries are based on good traditions of friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutual respect. I am confident that these relations will continue to develop in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance, which undoubtedly serves the interests of the Russian and Azerbaijani peoples.

I wish You, dear Ilham Heydarovich, good health, well-being, and success. Please convey my warm regards to Your family," the letter reads.

