Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, AIR Center partner for media training initiative (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23.​ A media training on the topic of "New Peace Architecture in the South Caucasus, Regional Diplomacy, and Media Literacy" was jointly organized by the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan on December 23, Trend reports.

The current year (2025) has been a landmark year for both Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region, marked by the initialing of the "Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Bilateral Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia" and the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process and related structures, reflecting the success of a peace process initiated by Azerbaijan.

The training aimed to enhance the professional and analytical skills of media representatives regarding these developments and their international political significance.

Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the AIR Center Board, emphasized in his opening speech that media trainings on foreign policy have been organized for the third consecutive year, highlighting their importance in raising journalists’ awareness and ensuring the country’s national interests are accurately and objectively represented internationally.

In the first part of the session, Aykhan Hajizada, Head of the MFA's Press Service, spoke on "August 8: Initialing of the Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Treaty in Washington and Next Steps Towards Ensuring Peace in the South Caucasus." Javid Valiyev from the AIR Center Board addressed "Azerbaijan-Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Relations: Within the Framework of the Ongoing Peace Process with Armenia," while Shahin Shahyarov, Head of the MFA's Analysis and Strategic Studies Department, discussed "The Role of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the New Geopolitical Situation Formed in the South Caucasus and Relations with Neighboring States."

The second part featured Vasif Huseynov, Head of the AIR Center Department, who provided insights on "A New Stage in Azerbaijan-US and Azerbaijan-France Relations after the Washington Meeting: Reassessment of the EU's Role in the South Caucasus," and Sultan Zahidov, Senior Advisor at AIR Center, who discussed "Asian Direction in Azerbaijan's Foreign Policy: Prospects for Cooperation within the C6, ACGEM, and Other Formats."

Participants posed multiple questions, and the session concluded with 19 media representatives receiving certificates of completion.

The AIR Center, a government-established think tank in Baku, has been studying international and regional affairs since 2019. Its main areas of focus are Azerbaijan's foreign policy, security in the South Caucasus (particularly issues related to the aftermath of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict), and economic integration. The center's goals include offering strategic analysis and policy recommendations and bringing attention to Azerbaijan's participation in international forums such as the Non-Aligned Movement and Middle Corridor development initiatives.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel