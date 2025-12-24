Azerbaijan spotlights constitutional principles shaping state-religion relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24.​ The fundamentals of state-religion relations in Azerbaijan are enshrined at the constitutional level, Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva said at the 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Leaders in Baku, Trend reports.

She noted that the constitution, which stands as the ultimate guarantor of human rights and freedoms, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, has enshrined human rights and freedoms as core values, serving as a legal foundation for bolstering the independence and sovereignty of the nation.

According to the ombudsperson, in Azerbaijan, a secular state, the framework for state-religion relations is firmly established at the constitutional level, incorporating key principles such as the equality of all religious beliefs under the law, the freedom of conscience for all individuals, and the inviolable right not to be compelled to disclose one's religion, beliefs, or thoughts under any circumstances, nor to be prosecuted for doing so.

"Article 25 of our constitution, which guarantees the right to equality, also ensures equal rights and freedoms for all individuals, irrespective of their religious affiliation," she emphasized.

Furthermore, national legislation explicitly prohibits the dissemination and promotion of religions or religious movements that undermine human dignity or contradict fundamental principles of humanity.

Aliyeva emphasized that the issues regarding religious affiliation are applied positively in Azerbaijan, not only at the legislative level but also in real life.

"The continuous support provided by the state to mosques, churches, and synagogues operating in our country, and the promotion of multiculturalism as a factor that enriches our spiritual heritage, in itself contributes to this area," she concluded.

