Qatar strengthens protection of children and families in digital space — official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The State of Qatar attaches great importance to the protection of children and families, especially in the face of the growing challenges of the digital world, based on the principles of the country's Islamic Sharia law and the deeply rooted moral and national values of society, Sheikha bint Jassim Al Thani, Deputy Secretary for Family Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs, said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the international conference "Protecting children in the digital environment: Modern tools and international cooperation" organized by the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children in Baku.

According to her, the Constitution of Qatar clearly states that the family is the foundation of society and that caring for children and protecting them from exploitation is a constitutional duty of the state:

"In this regard, several legislative acts have been adopted to protect the safety and privacy of children when using the Internet. Some of these laws are: Law No. 14 of 2014 on cybercrimes, this law protects children from exploitation and neglect and punishes crimes committed against children on the internet.

Law No. 13 of 2016 on the protection of personal data, this law prohibits the collection of information about children without parental consent."

“Qatar's legislation contains detailed provisions on crimes in the field of digital technology, which once again confirms the state's commitment to protecting children's rights and ensuring family safety,” she noted.