Azerbaijan’s investments in New Zealand reach record highs in 2025

Azerbaijan's foreign direct investments (FDI) in New Zealand reached $7.8 million during the first nine months of 2025. This marks a significant increase of $7.3 million, or 14.1 times, compared to the same period last year, when it was only $557,000. Azerbaijan's FDI in New Zealand accounted for 0.4% of the total FDI during this period.

