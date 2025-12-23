Azerbaijan’s investments in New Zealand reach record highs in 2025
Azerbaijan's foreign direct investments (FDI) in New Zealand reached $7.8 million during the first nine months of 2025. This marks a significant increase of $7.3 million, or 14.1 times, compared to the same period last year, when it was only $557,000. Azerbaijan's FDI in New Zealand accounted for 0.4% of the total FDI during this period.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy