Uzbekistan, Jordan set clear objectives for strengthening bilateral ties in 2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 23. Uzbekistan and Jordan have identified specific tasks aimed at ensuring the effective implementation of measures set out in their bilateral agenda for 2026, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhromjon Aloyev and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Uzbekistan Demieh Haddad.

During the discussions, the sides engaged in a thorough exchange of perspectives on the current status and prospects of Uzbekistan–Jordan relations. Specifically, they reviewed the key accomplishments of 2025 across various domains, including politics, trade and economics, investment, culture and humanitarian affairs, tourism, and education.

The meeting emphasized the critical importance of consistently implementing agreements reached at the highest levels and highlighted the need to further deepen cooperation in mutually beneficial areas by fully leveraging existing opportunities.

Meanwhile, in August of this year, a delegation from Uzbekistan, led by Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov, conducted a series of official meetings in Jordan. One of the key outcomes of these talks was the agreement to draft a preferential trade agreement, signaling the commencement of a new phase in the development of bilateral economic relations.