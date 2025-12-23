BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The economic development of modern Azerbaijan in the global world is connected with the policy of President Ilham Aliyev, the Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at today's plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.

The speaker emphasized that the principled activity of President Ilham Aliyev in protecting state interests has brought Azerbaijan's image to better places.

"The victories achieved in the Second Karabakh War and anti-terrorist measures have brought Azerbaijan's development to a new stage.

The agreements reached at the Washington meeting have opened new horizons for the development of Azerbaijan and the region.

Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, great constructive work is being carried out that is changing the face of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur," she noted.

Will be updated