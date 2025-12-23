Azerbaijan's Zangezur Corridor to pave way for expanded transit routes - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. In the future, the Zangezur corridor will contribute to the expansion of transit opportunities for international transportation, the Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum held today in Baku, Trend reports.

He also emphasized that the Baku International Sea Trade Port, whose capacity will reach 25 million tons per year in the coming years, nine international airports, the largest cargo airline in the region, and other factors have turned Azerbaijan into an international transport hubө

''Our country's growing transport and transit capabilities, regional and global projects that we have initiated and participated in, including the logistics potential provided by the Middle Corridor and other projects, open up additional opportunities for our mutually beneficial partnership with Türkiye. Strengthening the Middle Corridor with digital solutions and trade facilitation measures expands transit opportunities for both our countries and the region,'' he added.