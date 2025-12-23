Kazakhstan, Poland agree on oil transit regulations towards Germany

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 23. KazTransOil and Poland’s PERN, the operator of Poland’s pipeline system, will regulate crude oil acceptance and delivery operations at the Adamowo-Zastawa facility under a new cooperation agreement, Trend reports via KazTransOil.

According to the company, the agreement will enter into force on January 1, 2026. It defines the framework for interaction during crude oil acceptance, delivery, and accounting, including technological procedures, documentation flows, and the allocation of functions and responsibilities between the parties.

KazTransOil said that cooperation with PERN is of strategic importance for ensuring stable transit of Kazakh crude oil toward Germany

Meanwhile, on December 10, 2025, the Board of Directors of KazTransOil approved the establishment of the company’s branch office in Poland, marking its first representative office within the EU.

The opening of the branch is aimed at protecting the interests of KazTransOil in Poland and participating in the organization of the transportation of Kazakhstani oil through the pipeline systems of other countries, including transit through the territory of Belarus.

Additionally, the office will be responsible for conducting accounting operations when receiving and delivering Kazakhstani oil at the Adamowo-Zastawa point for subsequent deliveries to European countries.

KazTransOil noted that the implementation of this project is of strategic importance in ensuring stable deliveries of Kazakhstani oil to Germany.

PERN S.A. is the leading entity in Poland for oil and fuel logistics, overseeing extensive pipeline networks, storage facilities, and the Naftoport terminal, pivotal for national energy security and NATO integration. The company manages the Polish leg of the Druzhba pipeline and is enhancing connections to NATO's Central Europe Pipeline System (CEPS). Key operations include a vast pipeline network (notably the Druzhba pipeline), significant storage capacity for crude and fuels, and logistics support for refineries. Recent developments include strategic agreements with defense agencies to connect the fuel network to NATO, alongside a major 300 km pipeline project from the German border to Bydgoszcz, enhancing Poland's energy security and NATO supply lines.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel