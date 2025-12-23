Azerbaijani FM meets with newly appointed Greek ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23.​ Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Greece’s newly appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan, Maria Papakonstantinou, on December 23, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

Ambassador Papakonstantinu presented a copy of her credentials to Minister Bayramov, who congratulated her on the appointment and wished her success in her diplomatic work.

During the meeting, the officials discussed the current state of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece, as well as regional and international issues. They highlighted that contacts and discussions between the heads of state and government form the foundation of bilateral relations and stimulate further collaboration.

The importance of regular political dialogue, including consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, was emphasized. Opportunities for cooperation were explored across multiple sectors, including the economy, trade, investment, traditional and renewable energy, transport and transit, shipping, agriculture, tourism, and culture. Strengthening the Joint Commission on economic, industrial, and technological cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece was also noted as a priority.

The officials stressed the significance of collaboration based on mutual trust and respect for each other’s legitimate interests within international and regional formats. Minister Bayramov briefed the ambassador on the post-conflict situation in the region, new realities, and the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

Ambassador Papakonstantinou thanked the minister and expressed her commitment to supporting the development of Azerbaijan-Greece relations throughout her tenure.

The meeting also included discussions on other issues of mutual interest.

