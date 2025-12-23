Pakistani PM sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Excellency,

It is a source of great happiness for me and our people to offer our heartiest felicitations to Your Excellency on your birthday. May Allah Almighty grant you good health and many more of such happy occasions.

As I look back at the year that passed, I draw great satisfaction from the positive trajectory of our bilateral relations, which were cemented even further, by my visits to your beautiful country this year, in February and May for bilateral meetings and thereafter, in July for the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi, as well as in November for the glorious Victory Day Parade in Baku.

With each visit, my admiration for Azerbaijan's beauty and diverse landscape, has enhanced, as has my love for your friendly and hospitable brotherly people.

Our cooperation in the economic domain is also progressing well, and we are now finalizing the modalities of the USD 2 billion investment by Azerbaijan in Pakistan. This development will transform the lives of our peoples, while ensuring mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

You may also recall, Excellency, that you had arranged for my visit to the Asan Khidmat Center in Baku. Since then, our two sides have been working together to establish the "Pakistan Asan Khidmat" (PAK) Center in Islamabad, for provision of innovative and citizen-centric solutions in public service delivery, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and institutional integrity. After months of focused work, the Pakistan Asan Khidmat Centre will be ready by 10th January, 2026 and will be inaugurated.

The newly established Asan Khidmat Center will demonstrate to the world, beyond any doubt, that our two peoples are benefitting in every sphere of life, including by efficient and modern public service delivery.

I pray for Your Excellency's continued good health and happiness, as well as for the progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.