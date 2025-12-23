Azerbaijan-Türkiye co-op focuses on investment in Karabakh, East Zangezur - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Liberated Karabakh and East Zangezur are among the main areas of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation, the Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that these areas are being developed into modern residential spaces based on the concepts of “smart cities” and “smart villages.”

The deputy minister noted that these regions have been declared “green energy” zones:

"The Agdam Industrial Park and the Araz Valley Economic Zone, which are already in operation, new international airports, rapidly developing modern transport infrastructure, as well as real concessions and incentives for business, make these territories attractive to investors. These territories have high potential in a wide range of industrial, agricultural, logistics, tourism, and energy sectors and offer long-term and sustainable investment opportunities.

Updating infrastructure and creating new capacities to unlock the green energy potential of Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur, and Nakhchivan are among our top priorities.

“The participation of Turkish businesses in this process deserves special attention. The implementation of the project for the restoration and long-term operation of four small hydropower plants in the Kalbajar and Lachin regions is an exemplary example of cooperation in both the energy sector and the field of sustainable development,” Bashirli noted.