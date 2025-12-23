VP of Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz visits TURKPA International Secretariat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. On 23 December 2025, the delegation led by the Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye, H.E. Mr. Cevdet Yılmaz, paid an official visit to the Headquarters of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) in Baku and held talks with the Secretary General of TURKPA, Ambassador Ramil Hasan, Trend reports via TURKPA.

Welcoming the delegation, Secretary General Ambassador Ramil Hasan expressed his sincere gratitude for the courteous visit and conveyed his pleasure at the opportunity to meet once again in Baku. Recalling that their previous meeting had taken place in Türkiye, the Secretary General emphasized the importance of the continuation of their constructive dialogue as a positive development contributing to the strengthening of institutional cooperation.

The visit, which took place following Ambassador Hasan’s assumption of office, was attended by a high-level delegation, including Minister of Trade H.E. Mr. Ömer Bolat, Minister of Family and Social Services H.E. Mrs. Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, members of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, representatives of diplomatic missions, and senior officials.

Within the framework of the visit, Vice President Yılmaz and Secretary General Ambassador Hasan held a bilateral meeting. Ambassador Hasan briefed the Vice President on the activities carried out since taking office, underlining the strong and institutionalized communication established with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Member States. He further elaborated on TURKPA’s collaborative initiatives within international organizations where Turkic States hold membership. In this context, the Secretary General highlighted the coordination meeting held on the margins of the 23rd Autumn Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

Subsequently, a joint meeting was held with the delegation chaired by Vice President Yılmaz. During this meeting, Secretary General Hasan briefed the participants on the initiative to convene annual informal meetings of Speakers of Parliament, inspired by the successful practice of informal summits of Heads of State. He also noted that, in line with the established practice of the Organization of Turkic States, TURKPA operates under a rotating presidency system, and that the current Chairmanship of TURKPA is held by the Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, H.E. Mr. Yerlan Koshanov. Furthermore, he stated that the first informal meeting of TURKPA Speakers is planned to be held in April 2026, on the margins of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Istanbul, under the hosting of the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, H.E. Mr. Numan Kurtulmuş.

Ambassador Hasan also informed the delegation about his recent visits to Hungary and Uzbekistan and expressed his gratitude to Vice President Yılmaz for his support for the efforts aimed at the accession of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan to TURKPA.

In his remarks, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz emphasized that the Organization of Turkic States continues to develop steadily and highlighted that the parliaments represented within TURKPA constitute the most inclusive structure in terms of legitimacy and representation. He underlined TURKPA’s significant contribution to regional integration and cooperation, expressed appreciation to those who have served within TURKPA to date, and stated his confidence that the tenure of Ambassador Ramil Hasan would mark a distinct and dynamic period for the Assembly, thanks to his diligence and experience.

Vice President Yılmaz congratulated Secretary General Hasan on strengthening cooperation with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, on the efforts towards Uzbekistan’s membership, and thanked him for the close relations established with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). He also noted that the planned informal summit of TURKPA Speakers would undoubtedly be beneficial.

Within the framework of the visit, a commemorative olive tree was planted in the garden of the TURKPA International Secretariat in honor of Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

The meeting was attended on behalf of the TURKPA International Secretariat by Deputies Secretary General Talgat Aduov, Saky Sadykov, and Muhammet Alper Hayali, as well as Commission Secretaries Aynura Abutalibova, Bauyrzhan Datkayev, Aigerim Taalaibekova, and Kadir Yaman.