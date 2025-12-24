AFD supports research on Syr Darya river basin in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 24. The Executive Committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, with support from a grant provided by the French Development Agency (AFD), has conducted extensive research in the Syr Darya River Basin, covering both Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan.

The research aims to refine the hydromodule zoning of the basin area based on climate data, soil characteristics, and other natural and irrigation-related factors.

In Kazakhstan, the project covers 550,000 hectares of irrigated land in the Turkestan region and 254,000 hectares in the Kyzylorda region. Comprehensive ground-based research and measurements have commenced, running in parallel with satellite studies to ensure accurate and comprehensive data collection. Fieldwork and monitoring are being conducted across four pilot sites in the Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

The Kazakh Scientific Research Institute of Water Management, along with the Scientific Information Center of the Interstate Commission for Water Coordination of Central Asia, based in Uzbekistan, are actively involved in the project. The hydromodule zoning of the Syr Darya Basin is being conducted using advanced geographic information systems (GIS) and Earth remote sensing technologies.

The findings from this research are expected to guide the development of irrigated agriculture by optimizing water usage, improving water efficiency in the Syr Darya Basin, enhancing crop yields, reducing soil salinity, mitigating land degradation, and fostering better environmental conditions in the region. The project is scheduled for completion by 2026.

According to Talgat Momyshev, Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, "Over 35% of Kazakhstan's irrigated land lies within the Aral-Syr Darya Basin, an area where water resources are under significant strain, with up to 98% of water consumption directed towards agriculture. The existing hydromodule zoning does not reflect the considerable changes of the past four decades, including shifts in climate, soil conditions, and land reclamation status. Therefore, it is imperative to reassess the boundaries and revise irrigation practices accordingly."