Uzbekistan, Georgia discuss key rail transport dev't along Black Sea route

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 23. Uzbekistan and Georgia discussed key issues related to rail freight transportation and the development of transit cooperation along the “Uzbekistan–Georgia–Black Sea” route, Trend reports via Temiryulkargo.

These issues were reviewed during a meeting between representatives of JSC Temiryulkargo and the Georgian consortium Poti New Terminals (PNTC).

The parties emphasized that new infrastructure projects being implemented at the Port of Poti are of strategic importance for ensuring the efficient delivery of Central Asian cargoes to European markets.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue dialogue aimed at developing mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of transport and logistics.

Over the past five years, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Georgia has increased 3.5 times, with a notable growth of nearly 50 % recorded in 2024 alone, underscoring the strengthening economic ties between the two countries.