Azerbaijan and Türkiye set to transform salary structures in education

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijan and Türkiye are improving salary payment mechanisms in the education sector, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament today. The countries will expand cooperation in the mentioned sector.

The discussions recalled that "Additional protocol to the agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Türkiye on cooperation in the field of education dated October 31, 2017" was signed in Baku on September 23, 2025.

This additional protocol was prepared for the purpose of implementing the agreement dated October 31, 2017.

The agreement determines the legal basis for cooperation in the field of education between the two states, envisages the development of relations between educational institutions, exchange of experience, and implementation of joint educational initiatives.

It regulates the commissioning of additional school buildings, the implementation of educational activities in these buildings, as well as issues related to management, finance, and repair and restoration.

The protocol envisages establishing an educational institution of Azerbaijan in Istanbul, which will operate at the primary, secondary, and lyceum levels in accordance with Turkish legislation, as well as the mutual provision of relevant buildings for the activities of "Baku Turkish Educational Institutions" in Azerbaijan for an indefinite period and free of charge. In this case, the ownership of the school buildings is retained by the Party providing the use.

The document reflects provisions on the implementation of education in an Azerbaijani educational institution based on state educational programs of Azerbaijan and international educational programs, teaching the Turkish language and Turkish subjects, provision of teaching staff, mechanisms for payment of salaries, customs procedures for textbooks and teaching materials, as well as the issuance of temporary residence permits for teachers and their family members.

The additional protocol determines the use of school buildings only for educational purposes, the procedure for terminating the right of use in cases of permanent suspension of educational activities, as well as the procedures for handing over the buildings in a suitable condition.

At the same time, it's established that repair, restoration, reconstruction, and additional construction work are the responsibility of the party providing the use, and in the event of termination of the right of use, the objects and structures subsequently constructed by that party shall remain the property of the party providing the building without compensation.

The additional protocol envisages the regulation of financial issues, including the collection of taxes and fees, in accordance with the national legislation of the parties.

The draft law on the approval of the additional protocol dated October 31, 2017, was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

