Azerbaijan, Cuba discuss healthcare cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23.​ Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health seniors held a meeting with Carlos Enrique Valdés de la Concepción, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Cuba to Azerbaijan, to discuss bilateral cooperation in healthcare, the ministry told Trend.

The meeting highlighted satisfaction with the development of Azerbaijan-Cuba relations and emphasized close collaboration between the two countries in multiple areas, particularly in healthcare.

It was noted that the arrival of a team of Cuban specialists in Azerbaijan in 2020, as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, further strengthened bilateral relations.

The importance of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Public Health of the Republic of Cuba, signed during a 2023 visit to Cuba, was also emphasized. The MoU supports the advancement of healthcare development, medical science, and collaborative programs.

The sides also exchanged views on other topics of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel