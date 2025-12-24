President of Uzbekistan makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, December 24. On December 24, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev conveyed his congratulations to the head of state on the occasion of his birthday, wishing him good health and new successes in his presidential activities.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the leaders fondly recalled the visits of the President of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan and the President of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, as well as their productive discussions.

The heads of state noted that Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan relations are based on the principles of brotherhood, friendship, and alliance, expressed confidence that these relations will continue to develop successfully in all areas in the future, and exchanged views on prospects for cooperation.