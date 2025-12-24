Azerbaijan's remittances flow to Ukraine decreases in 9M2025

Remittances from individuals in Azerbaijan to Ukraine totaled $3.9 million during the first nine months of 2025. This represents a decrease of $2.1 million, or 35%, compared to the same period in 2024, when the amount was $6 million. Ukraine's share in Azerbaijan's total remittances sent abroad was 1.1% during this period.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register