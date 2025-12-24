ADB rolls out sustainable transport program in Asia and Pacific
The ADB is launching the Catalyzing Sustainable Transport Initiatives to help countries, including Azerbaijan, build sustainable transport systems. It focuses on strengthening infrastructure, capacity building, and climate-resilient transport solutions.
