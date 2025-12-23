Kazakhstan set to conduct tax administration from 'scratch', PM says

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 23. Kazakhstan will conduct tax administration from "scratch", said Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov at a government meeting, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

“These measures will have a positive impact on all micro and small businesses. I instruct to promptly carry out all organizational activities, adopt regulatory legal acts, and ensure the readiness of information systems,” noted Bektenov.

These measures are being implemented in line with the President's directives and as part of the ongoing tax reform efforts.

A new tax code is set to come into effect in Kazakhstan in January 2026. According to the Ministry of Finance, the revised code is designed to streamline tax administration processes, improve the fairness of the taxation system, and foster a more conducive environment for business growth. The reform aims to alleviate the administrative burden on businesses. Specifically, the number of tax forms will be reduced by 30%, from 36 to 25, and the total number of taxes will decrease by 20%, from 45 to 36. Additionally, the time required for tax reporting will be cut by 30%, from 280 hours per year to 200 hours.

As part of the broader reform, the value-added tax (VAT) rate in Kazakhstan will rise from the current 12% to 16%, effective from 2026.