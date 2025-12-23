EBRD provides update on its loan portfolio in Kazakhstan
Photo: EBRD
As of November 30, 2025, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) maintained an active investment portfolio in Kazakhstan totaling 2.767 billion euros.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy