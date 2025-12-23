Türkiye lays out trade target for stronger Azerbaijan partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijan and Türkiye aim to achieve $15 billion trade target set by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum being held in Baku, Trend reports.

"When we look at our bilateral trade turnover, we see that last year our trade with Azerbaijan reached $8 billion. This is a very significant indicator," the official pointed out.

He noted that there is a possibility of a certain decrease this year, which is mainly due to changes in oil prices and other temporary factors.

"However, we believe that this decline will be temporary. Our goal is to reach the $15 billion trade target set by our president. We sincerely believe that we will achieve this together with our business community.

The results achieved in the field of investments are satisfactory. Today, direct investments from Türkiye to Azerbaijan have approached $18 billion, and investments from Azerbaijan to Türkiye have approached $21 billion. In total, an investment volume of $39 billion has been formed, which is very significant.

We want this volume to increase further. Such forums serve precisely this purpose. Because there is a direct connection between investments and trade. The rise in mutual investments will make our trade relations more solid and stable.

Taking this opportunity, we invite Turkish investors to Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijani investors to Türkiye. We recommend implementing joint projects not only in mutual, but also in third countries," the vice president emphasized.