Yelo Bank holds football championship among employees (PHOTO)

The traditional “OLEY Cup” football championship among Yelo Bank employees was once again held with great excitement this year. Over nearly three months, 14 teams from Baku and regional branches competed in two groups. Throughout the tournament, 45 matches were played and a total of 293 goals were scored.



The winners of the championship are:



3rd place – “Elmler” team (Elmler Academy branch)

2nd place – “IT United” team (IT structure)

Winner of the “OLEY Cup 2025” – “Garadagh” team (Sadarak branch)



The winners received medals, a trophy, and cash prizes. Yelo Bank places special emphasis on strengthening team spirit among employees. The “OLEY Cup” football tournament, held for the fourth time, will continue to be organized in the coming years.



Join the Yelo team and be part of this energy: https://ylb.az/vacancy.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!