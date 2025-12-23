Trial of Armenian citizens continues with closing arguments from defendants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23.​ The trial in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia continued at the Baku Military Court on December 23, with the defendants delivering their final statements,Trend reports.

The defendant Levon Mnatsakanyan addressed the court with his final remarks.

During the session, he responded to allegations related to the April 2016 clashes, mercenaries, and other claims made by the prosecution and the victims.

Court proceedings continue against the Armenian nationals, who face charges related to Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, violations of the laws and customs of war, financing terrorism, and the violent seizure and retention of power, among other serious offenses.

