Latest trading session yields modest growth on SCRMET external quotations in Turkmenistan

Economy Materials 23 December 2025 13:26 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 23. The total value of external quotations published for the December 22 trading session on the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET) has increased by 0.1% compared to the value announced for the previous session.

The data obtained by Trend from SCRMET shows that the value of outer quotations listed for Session No. 291, scheduled for December 22, amounted to $136 million, while the value published for Session No. 290, scheduled for December 20, totaled $135.8 million, and the growth was driven by the light industry sector. The total value of external quotations in this category rose from $6.7 million in the December 20 session to $7 million in the December 22 session, representing a growth of 2.5%.

Values in the remaining three categories remained unchanged:

  • petrochemicals - $118.9;
  • agriculture - $8.6 million;
  • mechanical engineering - $1.6 million.

Consistent with the prior session, there were no citations allocated within the construction materials segment.

