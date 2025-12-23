Turkish VP highlights Azerbaijan’s growing role as strategic link in Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Following the Russian-Ukrainian war, the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor has increased even further, and in this regard, our relations with Azerbaijan, one of the main links in the Middle Corridor, have become even more strategic, the Turkish VP, Cevdet Yılmaz, said today at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that the peace agreement signed by Azerbaijan and Armenia on August 8, 2025, is an important step in ensuring stability in the region:

"When peace is fully established, it will create broad opportunities for stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus and at the same time strengthen integration between the Turkic world, Central Asia, Turkey, and Europe.

The opening of the Zangezur Corridor (TRIPP) will further enhance the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor. At the same time, we highly appreciate the transformations being carried out by Azerbaijan in the energy sector and the role it plays on a global scale."