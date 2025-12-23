Iranian President holds phone conversation with President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. President of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI), Masoud Pezeshkian, held a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on December 23, Trend reports.

The Iranian president congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his upcoming birthday and wished him continued success in his presidential duties and good health.

In turn, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

Masoud Pezeshkian warmly recalled his visits to Azerbaijan and the discussions he held with the head of state. During the phone call, the sides also exchanged views on future contacts in 2026 and the further development of Azerbaijani-Iranian friendly relations.

