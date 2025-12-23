Azerbaijan reports surge in cargo shipments along Middle Corridor in recent years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The volume of cargo shipments through Azerbaijan on the Middle Corridor has increased by 90 percent in the last three years, Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum being held in Baku, Trend reports.

He emphasized that the importance of the Middle Corridor, which passes through the territory of our countries and plays a strategic role not only for our region, but also in terms of expanding global trade and transport ties, is growing.

"Trade facilitation reforms are increasing the digitalization of the Middle Corridor, which, in turn, has a positive impact on the freight transportation and trade dynamics of both our countries and the region. Over the past three years, the volume of freight transportation through Azerbaijan on the Middle Corridor has increased by 90 percent.

Also, the agreements reached in Washington in August on the unification of the main territory of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan are of historical importance. The opening of the Zangezur corridor will not only provide new economic and transit opportunities for all regional states but will also increase the throughput capacity of the Middle Corridor.

The annual cargo capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is expected to reach five million tons in 2024, as well as the laying of the foundation of the Kars-Nakhchivan railway line this year is also an important event. All of this is of strategic importance for both Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as other countries in the region," Asadov stressed.