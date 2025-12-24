Kazakhstan advances in Government AI Readiness Index 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 24. Kazakhstan has secured the 60th position in the Government AI Readiness Index 2025, rising from 76th place last year, Trend reports via the publication by Oxford Insights.

The index evaluates several key indicators, with Kazakhstan scoring as follows: Policy Capacity: 88.00, AI Infrastructure: 50.15, Governance: 64.63, Public Sector Adoption: 73.59, Development & Diffusion: 39.30, Resilience: 39.76

In Southern and Central Asia region, Kazakhstan ranks third with a score of 55.87.

The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan highlighted that the country's advancement in the index reflects a strengthened institutional and infrastructure foundation, along with the active adoption of AI in the public sector.

The particularly high score in Public Sector Adoption demonstrates the widespread use of digital solutions in public services, the development of e-government initiatives, and the shift toward proactive service formats for citizens and businesses.

The Government AI Readiness Index evaluates governments' ability to effectively use AI in public administration, the economy, and societal processes, while ensuring the safe, responsible, and sustainable development of AI. The study covers 195 countries and is the only international ranking focused exclusively on the government's role in AI development.