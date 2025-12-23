Azerbaijan evaluates oil exports to Portugal in 11M2025

During the first eleven months of 2025, Azerbaijan sent 803,400 metric tons of oil and petroleum products to Portugal, with a total value of $430.7 million. When compared to the same time last year, this is a decline of $200.5 million, or 31.8%. During that time, Portugal was the sixth largest importer of oil and petroleum products from Azerbaijan.

