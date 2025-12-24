Baku Declaration is published as official UN document

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The declaration adopted at the international conference titled “Combining Efforts and Strengthening Cooperation in Addressing the Issue of Missing Persons,” held in Baku on October 9–11, 2025, has been published and distributed as an official document of the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Tofig Musayev, sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General regarding the matter.

In the letter, Musayev requested that the annex containing the letter and the declaration be circulated under agenda items 31, 69, 71 and 84 of the UN General Assembly, as well as issued as a document of the UN Security Council.