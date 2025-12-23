Azerbaijan presents postage stamp commemorating AZAL plane crash in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The presentation ceremony of the postage stamp dedicated to the plane of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) that crashed in Kazakhstan on December 25 last year has been held at the National History Museum of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

As part of the presentation, a sample of the commemorative stamp was displayed as a special exhibit in the museum. The design of the stamp features the infinity symbol, representing the eternal remembrance of the tragic event, its victims, and the heroism of the crew, whose actions have become a defining moment in Azerbaijan's national history.

The issuance of this postage stamp is a collaborative initiative between AZAL and Azerpost LLC, marking the anniversary of the plane crash near Aktau. This project not only honors the cherished memory of those who perished in the tragedy but also underscores the bravery of the crew members. Through their professional, coordinated, and selfless efforts under extreme conditions, they succeeded in saving the lives of 29 individuals.

On December 25, 2024, an Embraer 190-100 IGW passenger aircraft, registered in the state register under number 4K-AZ65 and owned by Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), crashed in the Republic of Kazakhstan near Aktau Airport while performing regular flight J2-8243 from Baku (Republic of Azerbaijan) to Grozny (Russian Federation). Two crew members (the captain and co-pilot), the senior flight attendant, and 35 passengers were lost in the crash.

The preliminary report published by the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan confirms the following facts:

1. The Embraer 190-100 IGW passenger aircraft, registered under the number 4K-AZ65 and owned by Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), operating a regular flight J2-8243 from Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan to Grozny, Russian Federation, has been in a fully operational condition since the start of the flight on the route to Grozny. in good condition for flights. These data on the airworthiness of the aircraft, including the operation of its control systems, were confirmed using FDR data.

2. Both engines of the aircraft were operating without technical problems until the moment of the accident. This information is also confirmed by FDR data.

3. During the flight in the airspace of the Russian Federation, including over Grozny Airport, the aircraft lost GPS signals.

4. Due to adverse weather conditions over Grozny, the aircraft was unable to make a second approach for landing, after which the captain decided to return to Baku. After this decision was made over Grozny, two external sounds were recorded on the CVR at 24-second intervals.

5. A comparison of CVR and FDR data showed that 4 seconds after the first external sound, the third hydraulic system failed, 6 seconds later the first hydraulic system failed, and 21 seconds later the second hydraulic system failed;

6. Numerous blunt and penetrating damages to the fuselage were found and recorded in photographs and video recordings. This damage was found in the rear of the fuselage, the vast majority of which was on the vertical and horizontal stabilizers, as well as the left wing and left engine.

7. Information was provided that the damage found in the aircraft fuselage was caused by external objects. The preliminary report does not contain any information indicating that the aircraft collided with birds.

8. Foreign objects not belonging to the aircraft, found in the blind damage to the fuselage, were removed; their photographs are presented to the public in the preliminary report. To accurately determine the origin of the foreign objects found, additional examinations are planned in the future.

9. At 05:13:32, the aircraft's main control systems failed; at 05:21:42, the liaison officer reported to Grozny that Operation Carpet was underway.

10. No information indicating an oxygen cylinder explosion has been provided.

Under the requirements of the ICAO Chicago Convention, a final report on the causes of the crash must be prepared within one year of the incident, following the preliminary report.

