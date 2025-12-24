Convenient solutions in the Yelo App for your holiday travels

With the holidays approaching, many are making new travel plans. One of the most important parts of this preparation is being ready and insured. Yelo Bank offers its customers fully online travel insurance, making trips safer and more comfortable.



To get insured, simply open the “More” menu in the Yelo App and fill in the required information in the “Insurance” section. Your insurance document is stored electronically in the app and is always accessible. This means there is no need to visit an office or spend extra time arranging travel insurance.



The app’s features go even further. Customers can also order an embassy certificate directly through the Yelo App, which will be delivered to their address by courier within one business day.



The updated Yelo App is already available and ready to use. With its improved features, banking transactions are now faster and more convenient. Download the Yelo App today to make payments, transfers, and access a wide range of services fully online: https://ylb.az/seyahet_sigortasi.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



