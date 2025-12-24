Iran lays out exports via its Mehran customs in 9M2025
Exports through Iran’s Mehran customs in Ilam Province totaled 1.86 million tons, worth $1.09 billion, in the first nine months of 2025. Most exports were directed to Iraq and other countries, including petrochemicals, agricultural products, and construction materials.
