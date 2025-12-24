Iran lays out exports via its Mehran customs in 9M2025

Exports through Iran’s Mehran customs in Ilam Province totaled 1.86 million tons, worth $1.09 billion, in the first nine months of 2025. Most exports were directed to Iraq and other countries, including petrochemicals, agricultural products, and construction materials.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register