VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva share holiday joy with children at “Clean World” shelter (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. On December 24, a festive celebration was organized for children living at the “Clean World” shelter, Trend reports.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Head of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva took part in the event.

Santa Claus, the Snow Maiden, and fairy-tale characters entertained the children, creating joyful moments and a festive atmosphere.

To ensure the children’s safe and comfortable transportation to and from school, Head of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva presented a new bus to the shelter.

Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva then presented gifts to the children and shared their joy.